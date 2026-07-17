Ask Dealia platform promotes digital growth for Barbadian businesses

“For Bajans, made by Bajans.”

That’s how Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Business, Kevin Hunte, described the launch of the Ask Dealia mobile app, a local shopping platform.

Speaking at a gathering of Government and private sector officials in the Lecture Theatre of the Warrens Office Complex, St. Michael, Mr. Hunte said the launch of the platform represents a significant step towards the modernisation of Barbados’ business landscape.

He said the initiative is a testament to the commitment of Government and the private sector to work together to embrace technology and foster growth in Barbados’ commercial sector.

Mr. Hunte added that this commitment will help ensure the island’s entrepreneurs remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.