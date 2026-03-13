At least $50 million is being pumped into six major infrastructure projects that will help to boost the island’s sporting sector.

Word of this comes from Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith.

He says these projects are part of government’s multi-faceted approach to modernise and improve the sporting sector.

Minister Griffith spoke about some of the projects during the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2026-2027 in Parliament.