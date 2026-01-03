At least five people were hospitalised following an early-morning shooting in Bridgetown.

According to Police PRO Inspector (ag) Ryan Brathwaite, officers received a report of the incident around 3:00 a.m. along Hinks Street, in the City.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information that could assist the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7180 or 430-7190.

Video: TBPS and Christopher Wood

#CBCNewsBarbados