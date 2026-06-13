A number of Barbadian athletes are continuing their quest to achieve qualifying standards for the World Junior Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

With those goals firmly in sight, the Olympians’ Classic recently took centre stage at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, providing competitors with another opportunity to post the required times and marks.

Athletes from across the island used the meet to test their readiness and measure their progress as they seek places on Barbados’ teams for the major international events.

Particular attention was focused on the hurdles races, where several competitors were looking to improve their performances and edge closer to qualification.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on the two feature hurdle events.