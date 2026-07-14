Attorney General assures Human Tissue Transplant Bill has safeguards admin Published: July 14, 2026 | Updated: July 14, 2026 1 minute read An assurance from a Senior Minister that the Human Tissue Transplant Bill contains the necessary safeguards to prevent misuse. It comes from Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams. Post navigation Previous: King K confident ahead of Junior Party Monarch finalNext: Barbados men’s basketball team returns home unbeaten Related Stories 1 minute read Prime Minister urges hotels to support local businesses admin July 14, 2026 1 minute read Parkinson Memorial School donates 65 hampers to mark anniversary admin July 14, 2026 2 minutes read Spain reaches World Cup final after defeating France admin July 14, 2026 1 minute read Ashby and Greenidge return home after World Championship experience admin July 14, 2026 1 minute read NACAC team returns home after medal-winning performance admin July 14, 2026 1 minute read Barbados men’s basketball team returns home unbeaten admin July 14, 2026 We Are De Crop Over Vibe King K confident ahead of Junior Party Monarch final 1 King K confident ahead of Junior Party Monarch final July 14, 2026 Crop Over band promotes disability awareness and inclusion 2 Crop Over band promotes disability awareness and inclusion July 14, 2026 Dynamic performances earn Mikey the double crown 3 Dynamic performances earn Mikey the double crown July 14, 2026 Sam Neill, star of ‘Jurassic Park,’ dies 4 Sam Neill, star of ‘Jurassic Park,’ dies July 13, 2026