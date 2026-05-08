Attorney-General calls for education campaign on portable benefits
Attorney-General and Senior Minister, Wilfred Abrahams, has suggested the need for a national campaign to educate Barbadians on the portability of benefits.
He says such a campaign is necessary since portability of benefits affects everyone.
Mr Abrahams explained that portable benefits allow employees to take job-related benefits, such as retirement plans, health insurance and life insurance, with them when changing jobs, retiring or leaving a company.