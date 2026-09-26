Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says he is investigating issues raised by the Barbados Association of Funeral Directors (BAFD).

He was responding to a published article where BAFD President Ian Griffith highlighted what he called “several flaws in the system”, including the timely release of warrants for burial or cremation.

The Attorney General says the issues are being investigated and will be dealt with immediately.

He issued a statement today thanking the association for raising the matters, which he describes as “disturbing concerns”.

He notes that Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley is also fully aware of the situation and has already met with some parties.

He says Minister Lashley has invited the BAFD President to meet on Monday, September 28, to seek to resolve the concerns.