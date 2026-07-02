Attorney General says Human Tissue Transplant Bill contains strict legal safeguards

Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says Barbadians should have confidence in the proposed Human Tissue Transplant legislation because it contains strict legal protections.

Speaking in the Senate, Mr. Abrahams said the Bill establishes a Human Tissue Transplant Council to oversee organ donations and ensure fairness in the allocation of organs and tissues.

He also highlighted provisions requiring informed consent from donors and allowing that consent to be withdrawn at any time before surgery.