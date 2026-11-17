Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams is assuring that proposed changes to the Supreme Court of Judicature Act will not compromise the rights of people seeking to appeal court decisions.

Speaking during debate in the House of Assembly today, he explained that the amendment would allow a single judge of the Court of Appeal to consider applications for leave to appeal.

The Attorney General says the proposed amendment is intended to make the process more efficient while ensuring individuals retain the opportunity to pursue their appeals.

He says it will also address the backlog of judgments and help ensure matters are heard.