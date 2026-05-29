Attorney General sends strong warning those involved in gang activity
Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams is sending a clear message to those involved in gang activity.
Under the proposed legislation, a gang is defined as three or more people engaged in criminal activity.
The Attorney General stressed that Government is making it clear that it is not playing, and that all infractions under the legislation will be dealt with only at the High Court level.
Mr Abrahams also warned individuals who use social media to publicise gang affiliations and associations.