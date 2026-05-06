Authorities roll out strategies to tackle rising crime

Law enforcement organisations have undertaken new strategies, as well as restarted older ones, in an effort to stem the rise in crime currently affecting the island.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley says a number of short-term measures have already been initiated.

He was speaking as a guest on the Government Information Service’s In Focus programme titled Maintaining Law and Order in Barbados.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, the Honourable Richard Boyce, says the Barbados Police Service is well aware of the situation across the country.

He has given the assurance that all members of the senior command team are on board with addressing crime-related issues, particularly those involving firearms.

Commissioner Boyce adds that the assistance of the Barbados Defence Force has been significant, as the Service is currently operating with a deficit of about 200 personnel.