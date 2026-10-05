The Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice is set to meet with Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce to discuss improving security for mass events.

He says this meeting is necessary as police investigate at least two violent incidents that took place at yesterday’s Walk for the Cure event, which attracted approximately 20,000 participants.

The event, which has been happening for the past 26 years, is organised by the Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society.

Minister Lashley spoke to CBC News about the matter, which has sparked public outrage.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Cancer Society is joining its partner, CIBC Caribbean, in condemning the violence.

In a press release, the organiser said the behaviour is unacceptable and has no place at any event.

The organiser says, as more information becomes available, it will review the incidents and the walk overall.

It will continue to work with the Barbados Police Service, CIBC Caribbean and other stakeholders to ensure an even safer walk in the future.