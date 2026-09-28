Autism Association launches Basic Life Skills Programme

The Barbados Autism Association today launched a Basic Life Skills Programme for people living with autism.

The initiative will equip participants with practical skills for everyday life and offer them real-world learning opportunities.

Secretary of the association, Cressida Alleyne, explains the importance of the programme and highlights some of the key areas being covered.

Speaking during the launch at the association’s headquarters on Garrison Road, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde, praised the programme.

He says people living with autism deserve the same opportunities as everyone else.