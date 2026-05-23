BABA Premier League finals delayed again

For the second time, game one of the Co-operators General Insurance BABA Premier League Finals has been postponed.

The rescheduled opening fixture between Burger King Clapham Bulls and C.A.M Smart Assurance City United Celtics was scheduled for last night at the Wildey Gymnasium, but organisers encountered an issue with one of the portable backboards.

The technical problem drew the attention of Minister of Sport Charles Griffith, himself a former vice-president and acting president of the Barbados Amateur Basketball Association.

Officials are hoping the issue will be resolved in time for game one to be played on Tuesday night.