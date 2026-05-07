President of the Barbados Amateur Basketball Association, Francis Williams, says he is grateful that the region’s premier basketball tournament is returning after a seven-year absence.

Although confirmation for the FIBA Men’s Caribbean Basketball Championship only came a few days ago for a tournament set to begin in 11 weeks, he is confident the B.A.B.A. will put all the necessary measures in place to ensure Barbados’ participation in Guyana.

In the 10-team tournament, Barbados has been drawn in Group B alongside Haiti, Grenada, the Cayman Islands, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The other participating countries are Guyana, Dominica, Turks and Caicos, Antigua and Barbuda, and Bermuda.

Williams says while the national players still need to be assembled, much of the groundwork has already been laid.

The Caribbean Basketball Championships will run from July 8th to 12th.

The tournament will adopt a round-robin format, with each side facing every opponent in its group once.

Only the top team from each group will advance to the next stage of the FIBA AmeriCup 2029 pre-qualifiers.

Barbados’ opening match is scheduled against the Cayman Islands on July 8th.

Meanwhile, on a separate note, Mr Williams has provided an update on when the Co-operators General Premier League final will finally be played.

The best-of-five final series between defending champions Burger King Clapham Bulls and C.A.M. Smart Assurance City United Celtics has been on pause since April 26, following the completion of the semi-finals, due to the unavailability of a suitable venue. However, he expects the games to be completed this month.