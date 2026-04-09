The Barbados Police Service has arrested Shan Andrew Babb, 24, on firearm-related offences.

He was charged with possession of a firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition on April 6, 2026.

Babb appeared today before Acting Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1, where he was not allowed to plead to the indictable offences.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds), and the matter was transferred to the Holetown Magistrates’ Court for Thursday, May 7, 2026.