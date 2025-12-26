Baby’s early arrival brings Christmas joy

A first-time mother welcomed a surprise Christmas Day arrival in the early hours of this morning.

Thirty-three-year-old Tameisha Forde gave birth at 3:14 a.m. at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) – the day’s first Christmas baby. The baby girl, weighing six pounds, eight ounces, was due on January 17, making her early arrival an unexpected gift.

Ms Forde told CBC News about the hours leading up to her baby’s arrival.

A baby boy was born at the QEH at 3:25 p.m., while two other women were in labour late at the hospital this evening.

Meanwhile, up to this evening, Bayview Hospital reported no births.