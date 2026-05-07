The Barbados Accreditation Council has taken a significant step in strengthening Barbados’ education and training landscape with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework Partnership.

The agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between the two organisations dating back to 2007.

Through the collaboration, the BAC has gained valuable insight into establishing access, transfer and progression opportunities, as well as approaches to implementing flexible learning pathways, both of which are essential to supporting workforce mobility and continuous upskilling.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment following Cabinet’s approval in October 2024 for the transition of the BAC into the Barbados Accreditation and Qualifications Authority.

Executive Director of the BAC, Lisa Gale, says the Authority will manage the Barbados Qualifications and Credit Framework, allowing for standardisation and comparability among local qualifications.

She says this will also allow for greater ease in moving vertically and horizontally throughout the framework, further facilitating educational advancement and lifelong learning.

Meanwhile, International Lead with the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework, Paul White, says the agreement marks an important step in strengthening international collaboration, qualifications and lifelong learning.