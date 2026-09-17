A new partnership aimed at strengthening cancer care in Barbados will also focus on palliative and hospice support.

The Barbados Association for Cancer Advocacy (BACA) and Aventa Barbados have signed a memorandum of understanding covering cancer awareness, patient advocacy, community engagement, and support for palliative and hospice care.

Chairperson of the Barbados Association for Cancer Advocacy, Jessica Odle-Bari, says the partnership represents an important step in cancer advocacy.

Aventa’s Medical Marketing Manager, Karla Kellman, says Aventa wants patients to be comfortable throughout their journey.