The Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation, BADMC, is appealing to farmers in parts of the island to conserve water amid ongoing drought concerns across the region.

The BADMC says low water pressure is currently affecting irrigation wells in the Ruby and Sandford districts.

As a result, farmers in those areas are being asked to reduce water usage to allow the wells time to recharge.

The Corporation says the request comes against the backdrop of the CARICOM drought outlook for April to June 2026, which forecasts continued drought conditions across the Caribbean.

The report warns that reservoirs and groundwater systems could come under increasing pressure, while some countries may experience drought emergency conditions.

Officials also say high temperatures and evaporation rates are expected to intensify the impact of the drought during the dry season.