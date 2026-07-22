Bajan all-rounder Joshua Bishop poised for maiden Windies Test call-up

Barbadian all-rounder Joshua Bishop is poised to receive his maiden call-up to the West Indies Test squad.

CBC Sports understands that the 26-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler will be named in the squad for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan.

The first Test is set to begin on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Bishop, a former Alexandra School student, was named Cricket West Indies Under-19 Player of the Year in 2017.

He has played 22 first-class matches, scoring 891 runs and taking 100 wickets.