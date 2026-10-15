Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Sydney 2027 Americas Qualifiers here in Barbados.

Bajan Gems captain Shonette Azore-Bruce is urging Barbadians to come out and lend their support as the team prepares to face the British Virgin Islands on October 19 in its opening match.

Eight teams will compete in a single-round-robin format, with 28 matches in total and two qualifying spots available for the Netball World Cup 2027 in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking on Morning Barbados this week, the Gems skipper Shonette Azore-Bruce says the squad has been putting in the necessary work to succeed.

The last time Barbados hosted a qualifier of this magnitude was in 2018, and Chair of the Local Organising Committee, Tracy Leacock, says they are hoping for even greater support this time around.

The Netball World Cup Sydney 2027 Americas Qualifiers will get underway on Monday at the Wildey Gym.