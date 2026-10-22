The Bajan Gems are now 3 and 0 at the Netball World Cup Sydney 2027 Americas Qualifier.

Playing at the Wildey Gymnasium last night, the Gems never trailed as they brushed aside Grenada by a 32-goal margin.

CBC’s Damien Best reports.

Following today’s rest day, the Gems will return to the court at 6 p.m. tomorrow to face the USA in their next fixture.

The day’s other matches will see Trinidad and Tobago take on Canada at 2 p.m.; St. Vincent and the Grenadines face the British Virgin Islands at 4 p.m.; and Grenada battle St. Lucia in the 8 p.m. encounter.