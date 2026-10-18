Ahead of tomorrow’s start of the Netball World Cup Sydney 2027 Americas Qualifier here in Barbados, the Barbados Netball Association has announced its 12-member squad.

The Bajan Gems will be led by captain Shonette Azure-Bruce, with Brianna Holder as vice-captain.

The rest of the squad comprises Azaria Alleyne, Damia Walrond, Dei Padmore, Faye Agard, Kadeen Corbin, Kijana Johnson, Salisha Auguste, Shonica Griffith, Shonica Wharton and Stephian Shepherd.

Head Coach Julie Phillips will be assisted by Jacqueline Browne-McConney and Latonia Blackman.

Lynette Holder is the team manager, while Captain Desmond Grant will serve as primary care trainer.

The tournament starts tomorrow at the Wildey Gymnasium, with Trinidad and Tobago taking on Grenada in the opening match at 2 p.m.

The Bajan Gems will launch their campaign in the 8 p.m. nightcap, when they face the British Virgin Islands.