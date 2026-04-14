Bajan Gems remain unbeaten with dominant win aganist Cayman Islands

Barbados’ Under-16 netballers continued their dominant run at the 22nd Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament this evening, delivering another commanding performance to defeat the Cayman Islands by a 25-point margin.

Playing at the UWI SPEC in Trinidad, the young Bajan Gems stamped their authority on the contest from the opening whistle, racing to an early 6-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back, extending their advantage to 21-6 at half-time.

The momentum continued into the third quarter as Barbados maintained high intensity at both ends of the court, pushing the lead to 33-11.

With the result all but secured, they managed the final quarter efficiently, closing out a comprehensive 42-17 victory.

The win keeps Barbados unbeaten in the tournament so far, underlining their status as one of the top contenders.

Their next assignment is Antigua and Barbuda tomorrow.