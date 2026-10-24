Following yesterday’s rest day, we are into day four of the Netball World Cup Sydney 2027 Regional Qualifier Americas, and Team Barbados remains unbeaten and top of the table.

Let’s see how the tournament has been going for the Bajan Gems so far.

The Gems have just suffered their first defeat, going down to the USA’s Flying Eagles by just two goals, 43–41.

In the day’s other games, Trinidad has maintained its unbeaten record, defeating Canada 61–32.

St Vincent and the Grenadines dominated the British Virgin Islands 91–13.

Grenada and St Lucia will close out the day’s action in the 8 pm match.