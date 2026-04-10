Bajan Gems U-16 team heads to Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament

The 15-member Barbados Under-16 Bajan Gems team departed the island this morning full of anticipation.

as they head off to compete in this weekend’s 22nd Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

The squad, which is a mix of experience and youth, will be looking to make a strong impression against some of the region’s best emerging netballers.

Head coach Tricia Briggs says with weeks of preparation behind them, the team is focused on delivering disciplined performances and proudly representing Barbados on the regional stage.

Hosts Trinidad and Tobago enter the tournament as the defending champions, having captured last year’s title on Barbadian soil, but the Junior Gems are eager to turn the tables this time around, setting their sights on a strong campaign with the ultimate goal of reclaiming the title and bringing it back home.

The tournament action gets underway tomorrow and, following the opening ceremony, Barbados will begin their campaign against Grenada.