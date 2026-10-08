Bajan Harvest Hub aims to strengthen agriculture-tourism link

Steps are being taken to increase the supply-and-demand linkage between agriculture and tourism, reducing the hotel sector’s reliance on imports.

Stakeholders from both industries gathered at Harbour Lights on Bay Street, where the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association launched the Bajan Harvest Hub project last evening.

The Hub is a data-driven ecosystem that allows farmers and hospitality buyers to combine their resources in a climate-resilient manner.

Operations Manager of the BHTA, Greg Broomes, provides details on how the Bajan Harvest Hub will work.

He sees it as essential, since tourists are demanding more authentic local experiences from their travels.

Mr Broomes explains that the Association has seen challenges in the agro-tourism side of its culinary exploits in the past, in relation to the quality and consistency of goods.

He says this new initiative will seek to strengthen the connection between the two sectors.