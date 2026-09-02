Bajan players advance at World Squash Masters
Barbados had mixed results on day three at the World Squash Masters Championship in Perth, Australia.
Mark Sealy had another win today in the men’s over-65 category, defeating Stephen Kinsella of Australia 11-5, 11-1, 11-9.
Then, Lynn De Cambra-McLeod produced a solid performance in the women’s over-70 section by dispatching Anna Bowen of Australia 11-7, 11-3, 11-7.
In the women’s over-40s, Muffin Stollmeyer had a routine win over Kelly Ferguson of Australia 11-3, 11-7, 11-3.
However, in another women’s over-60s battle, Valerie Worrell went down to Susan Hillier of Australia 1-11, 1-11, 3-11.