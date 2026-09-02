Barbados had mixed results on day three at the World Squash Masters Championship in Perth, Australia.

Mark Sealy had another win today in the men’s over-65 category, defeating Stephen Kinsella of Australia 11-5, 11-1, 11-9.

Then, Lynn De Cambra-McLeod produced a solid performance in the women’s over-70 section by dispatching Anna Bowen of Australia 11-7, 11-3, 11-7.

In the women’s over-40s, Muffin Stollmeyer had a routine win over Kelly Ferguson of Australia 11-3, 11-7, 11-3.

However, in another women’s over-60s battle, Valerie Worrell went down to Susan Hillier of Australia 1-11, 1-11, 3-11.