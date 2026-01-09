BAMP President urges early screening as cancer rates rise

Cancer is on the rise worldwide, and Barbados is recording an average prevalence of about 3,000 people living with cancer annually, including new diagnoses.

This was revealed by President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Dr. Lynda Williams.

She says that for a population the size of Barbados, the incidence of cancer is large when compared to other Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as the Black population in North America.

Dr. Williams is urging members of the public to get screened early.

She notes that while there are measures the medical community can take to improve outcomes, many of which BAMP continues to advocate for, patients also have a responsibility to do their part to ensure their own survival.