Band leader suggests second day of Kadooment

Co-director of the Vida by Esquire, Ryan Forde, says it may be time to consider adding an extra day of masquerading to the Crop Over calendar.

Speaking in an interview with CBC today, Forde said the continued elevation of Crop Over is necessary, particularly as other Caribbean carnivals continue to attract growing interest from tourists.

He explained that while Barbados’ Crop Over festival remains highly attractive, visitors are increasingly seeking greater value for money when selecting carnival destinations.

Mr Forde added that introducing a second day of Kadooment could help Barbados remain competitive within the regional carnival and tourism market.

He also shared some insights on what he believes can be done to help facilitate the idea.