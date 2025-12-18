The use of QR codes in Banks’ 2025 D-Max promotional campaign has placed Barbados at the forefront of global marketing innovation.

Marketing Manager at SLU Beverages Limited, Janelle Germain, says the campaign marked only the second time worldwide that QR code technology was used in this way.

She made the disclosure as she and the Banks team surprised the winner of the competition, Lisa Morris.

Morris walked away with a brand-new 2025 Isuzu D-Max vehicle, along with SOL fuel vouchers valued at one thousand dollars.

Ms. Germain noted that thousands of people participated in the campaign.