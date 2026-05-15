Bar Association warns public about the use of uncertified legal services

The Barbados Bar Association is urging the public to exercise caution and ensure that anyone from whom they seek legal services is duly admitted to the Bar and possesses a valid practising certificate.

The warning came from the Association’s President, Larry Smith, K.C.

He was addressing the media during a news conference this morning at the Association’s office at Perry Gap, St Michael, convened to discuss the Association’s decision to publish a public notice in the newspaper.

The notice stated that Winston Clarke and Quincy Jones were not entered on the roll of Attorneys-at-Law in Barbados and were not authorised to provide legal services.

Mr Smith said that over the past several weeks, the Association has received a number of complaints relating to individuals holding themselves out as attorneys-at-law, or otherwise providing what may be considered legal services, without holding a valid practising certificate.

He added that one of the aims and objectives of the Association is to establish and maintain a system of prompt and efficient legal advice and legal aid for persons in need.