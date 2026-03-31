Barbadian accountant earns top honours from global financial body, ACCA

Barbadian accounting professional Kim Sealy is making waves across the Caribbean, earning top honours from one of the world’s most respected financial bodies, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

In an extraordinary achievement, Ms Sealy, Director of Transformation at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, has been named both the ACCA Caribbean Public Sector Advocate of the Year 2025 and Member Advocate of the Year 2025.

Deanzer Roberts tells us more.