Barbadian author raising awareness of endometriosis

A Barbadian woman is on a mission to help other women understand the medical condition known as endometriosis.

At 26 years old, Leisha Leach was diagnosed with the chronic condition, in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, typically on the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the outer surfaces of the pelvis.

After years of physical and mental pain, Ms. Leach has written a book to raise awareness about the condition, which she says affects many women who are not even aware they have it.

She spoke about why she wrote her book, I’m Not Ovary-Acting, I’m an Endo-Lioness, on CBC TV8’s Morning Barbados.

Ms. Leach added that it is also challenging for women to come to terms with the fact that there is no cure for endometriosis.