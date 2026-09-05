Two Barbadian fishermen, Jason Alexander Harewood and Lionel DaCosta Barnes, have been rescued at sea.

The fishermen were rescued from the adrift vessel “Twin Fin” by the LPG tanker “Gasrispect”, following coordination with the Grenada Coast Guard and Grenada Marine Police.

The drifting vessel arrived in Kingston, Jamaica, earlier this week.

Barbadian authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Barbados Immigration Department, say they are working with their Jamaican counterparts and the fishermen’s relatives to ensure the men return to Barbados safely.

Honorary Consul for Barbados to Jamaica, Winston Bayley, says the fishermen were lost at sea for more than seven days after leaving Barbados. They were rescued 18 miles off the militarily active Venezuelan coast.

Both men have received overwhelming support from the Barbadian community in Jamaica, with the Honorary Consul covering their hotel costs until the necessary paperwork is completed and their return travel arrangements are finalised.