Barbadian junior tennis talent making waves in regional rankings Published: October 1, 2026 | Updated: October 1, 2026 1 minute read The future of Barbadian tennis is bright, as a wave of junior talent is currently surging through the regional rankings. CBC’s Chynna Haynes reports. Post navigation Previous: Carlton & A1 Braves win 185 Points Domino TournamentNext: Harrison College hosts lunchtime Club Fair Related Stories 1 minute read Harrison College hosts lunchtime Club Fair October 1, 2026 1 minute read Carlton & A1 Braves win 185 Points Domino Tournament October 1, 2026 1 minute read Weather forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2026 October 1, 2026 1 minute read Barbados World Skills team returns to hero’s welcome September 30, 2026 1 minute read Funeral business described as multifaceted profession September 30, 2026 1 minute read Changes proposed to how criminal trials are conducted September 30, 2026 Top Stories Harrison College hosts lunchtime Club Fair 1 Harrison College hosts lunchtime Club Fair October 1, 2026 Barbados World Skills team returns to hero’s welcome 2 Barbados World Skills team returns to hero’s welcome September 30, 2026 Funeral business described as multifaceted profession 3 Funeral business described as multifaceted profession September 30, 2026 Changes proposed to how criminal trials are conducted 4 Changes proposed to how criminal trials are conducted September 30, 2026