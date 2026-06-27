Barbadian search and rescue teams deployed to earthquake-stricken Venezuela

A search and rescue team of seven officers from the Barbados Fire Service, along with several officers from the Barbados Defence Force, should be landing in earthquake-stricken Venezuela at any minute to assist with humanitarian efforts.

At 5 p.m. today, the team departed from the Grantley Adams International Airport onboard a Regional Security System aircraft.

Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard told CBC News that the deployment of the fire officers was approved by Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls.

He met with members of the team moments before they departed for Venezuela.

Mr. Maynard noted that the responders have been thoroughly trained in areas that will allow them to locate and extract trapped individuals in dangerous situations.