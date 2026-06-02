A young Barbadian is preparing to step into one of television’s most talked-about villas.

Twenty-one-year-old Mica Harris, a Barbadian student now living in London, has officially been announced as a contestant on the upcoming season of Love Island.

The popular programme returns to screens this week, and many Barbadians are already rallying behind the island beauty as she searches for romance on international television.

Harris has been confirmed as one of the newest contestants on ITV’s Love Island 2026 season.

The London-based student, who hails from Barbados, is among the fresh faces entering the famous villa when the new season premieres on ITV’s ITV2 and ITVX.

Known for its mix of romance, drama and competition, Love Island has become one of the United Kingdom’s most-watched reality programmes, attracting millions of viewers globally each season.

In promotional interviews released by ITV, Harris described her ideal partner as someone tall, funny and confident, but not overly egotistical.

She also hinted that while her main goal is finding love, viewers can still expect her to keep an eye on villa drama.

Harris joins contestants from across the UK and beyond as they compete to form romantic connections and ultimately win the public’s support.

Excitement is already building on social media, with many Barbadians expressing pride at seeing local representation on the internationally popular series.

Photo: Instagram.com/mica_harris