Barbadian students are currently engaged in archaeological digs on the Codrington Estate.

That is according to Project Manager of the Codrington Project Renewal and Reconciliation, Alison Holder.

She says the exercise forms part of Pillar One of the project.

According to Ms. Holder, the trust has invested in its own geophysical exploration equipment and has its own ground-penetrating equipment. It also uses drone, LiDAR and electromagnetic scanners.

Additionally, Ms. Holder says they are essentially filling the pipeline of people on island who can spearhead archaeological investigations and translate those skills into technical work.