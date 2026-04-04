The 39th edition of the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships is being hosted in Martinique.

A number of Barbadian swimmers progressed after the preliminaries in the morning session of day one in the pool.

Keneil Legister won heat two of the boys’ 11 to 12 100m butterfly, clocking one minute, 06.45 seconds.

Zachary Ladipo took heat one of the boys’ 11 to 12 50m backstroke in a time of 32.56 seconds.

Kaija Eastmond won heat two of the girls’ 13 to 14 50m backstroke in 32.05 seconds, while Mikhael Sobers topped heat three in the boys’ equivalent in 29.31 seconds.

In the boys’ 13 to 14 1500m freestyle, Sobers also took the top spot in 17 minutes, 29.23 seconds.

The swimmers are currently back in the pool for this evening’s session.

Video credit:CaribVision