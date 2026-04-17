Barbadian youth climate advocate Ashley Lashley is continuing to push for stronger climate resilience measures on the global stage.

She made her case during an address to senior leadership at the United Nations at a high-level meeting in New York City.

Ms Lashley, who serves as a youth advisor to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on climate change, spoke during the first 2026 convening of the Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group.

During the discussions, she highlighted the urgent need for stronger climate resilience in the Caribbean, particularly through the implementation of early warning systems.