Barbadians encouraged to eat healthier

Barbadians are being urged to rethink their eating habits by cutting back on highly processed foods and opting for more whole foods instead.

The warning comes from Nutritional Officer at the National Nutrition Centre, under the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Glencill Taylor.

Speaking on the sidelines of a food and nutrition fair at the centre in Ladymeade Gardens today, Mrs Taylor voiced concern over the food choices of Barbadians, outlining how these could affect their health.

The event was part of activities to mark World Food Day under the theme “Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow”.

She shared the aims of the day’s activities, which focused on encouraging Barbadians to eat healthier.