Barbadians encouraged to embrace Heritage Month celebrations

Barbadians are being encouraged to use Heritage Month as an opportunity to immerse themselves in the island’s rich history and culture.

The advice comes from Heritage Month Coordinator and Senior Cultural Policy and Research Officer in the Division of Culture within the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Sheron Johnson.

She was speaking during a church service held to mark the occasion. Dr. Johnson said Heritage Month was established to give greater visibility to Barbados’ cultural heritage and to promote a deeper appreciation of the nation’s identity.

She noted that the annual celebration, which was introduced 14 years ago, provides Barbadians with a valuable opportunity to learn about and experience the unique traditions, customs and historical legacy that make the island distinct.

Dr. Johnson also emphasised that Barbados’ heritage and history can serve as a source of national unity.

According to her, preserving and celebrating heritage helps to reinforce the principles and moral values that have guided Barbados throughout its development.