Barbadians give thumbs up to Kooyman Home Fest Expo admin Published: April 25, 2026 | Updated: April 25, 2026 1 min read Barbadians gave the thumbs up to the two-day Kooyman Home Fest Expo. The expo featured live product demonstrations and hands-on workshops. Trevor Thorpe has the story. Post navigation Previous: Dog lovers turn out for Carter’s K-9 Expo promoting responsible ownership Related Stories Dog lovers turn out for Carter’s K-9 Expo promoting responsible ownership admin April 25, 2026 Cancer survivors celebrate resilience at fundraiser admin April 25, 2026 Young badminton player receives support ahead of regional champs admin April 25, 2026 Wright slips to second as new leaders emerge at Legends Golf Tournament admin April 25, 2026 Bolton and Thierry Gale secure League One play-off spot admin April 25, 2026 Thousands attend Legends of Reggae show at Kensington Oval admin April 25, 2026 Regional News Barbadians give thumbs up to Kooyman Home Fest Expo 1 Barbadians give thumbs up to Kooyman Home Fest Expo April 25, 2026 Dog lovers turn out for Carter’s K-9 Expo promoting responsible ownership 2 Dog lovers turn out for Carter’s K-9 Expo promoting responsible ownership April 25, 2026 Cancer survivors celebrate resilience at fundraiser 3 Cancer survivors celebrate resilience at fundraiser April 25, 2026 Young badminton player receives support ahead of regional champs 4 Young badminton player receives support ahead of regional champs April 25, 2026