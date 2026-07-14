Spain has named Barbados among nine CARICOM countries, and 60 nations worldwide, whose citizens will not need a visa to enter the European country.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, the CARICOM countries named are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The list does not include Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, Belize or Haiti.

In addition to the CARICOM countries, Spain is also granting citizens of eight African countries visa-free access for short stays of up to 90 days.

The visa-free arrangement applies to tourism, business trips and other short visits of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.