Barbadians living in the diaspora are being encouraged to make investments.

The advice came from Barbados’ Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organisation of American States, Vic Fernandes.

Ambassador Fernandes recalled making his first investment while working at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, where he was advised that investing did not require a large lump sum and that it was possible to start small.

He was speaking during an event at the Barbados Consulate recognising the work of acclaimed regional and international journalist Tony Best.

Ambassador Fernandes also reflected on an investment he made in Saint Lucia several years ago, describing it as possibly the best real estate investment he has ever made.