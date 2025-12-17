Barbadians react to plan for permanent public service appointments
Over two thousand public service employees who have been acting in positions or working on temporary contracts for more than three years are expected to receive permanent appointments.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement in the House of Assembly while leading off debate on the Public Service Amendment Bill 2025.
We took to the streets to hear what Barbadians think this move will mean for workers and the wider public service.
The voices of people on the streets.