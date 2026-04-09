Barbadians to help shape future of traffic system

Barbadians are being given a direct voice in shaping the future of the island’s traffic system.

The Ministry of Transport and Works, hosting its final consultation at the Lester Vaughan School last night, brought together residents, officials and technical experts to tackle one of the country’s most pressing issues, traffic congestion.

The meeting marked the fifth and final stop in a nationwide consultation series aimed at improving traffic flow and road safety.

We get more in this report from Deanzer Roberts.