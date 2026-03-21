Barbadians are being called on to stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba, as a new humanitarian effort gets underway.

The Barbados–Cuba Relief Initiative was officially launched this morning at a news conference in Bridgetown.

The initiative, led by the Hibiscus Sports and Culture Foundation in collaboration with the Barbados Cuba Friendship Association, aims to mobilise national support in response to ongoing economic and material challenges affecting communities in Cuba.

Cuban Ambassador Yanet Stable Cárdenas says the hardship facing Cuba is unjust, noting that the country’s economy has been affected for more than sixty years.

President of the Barbados Cuba Friendship Association, David Denny, says Cuba has for years supported a number of initiatives that have benefited Caribbean people.

He says it is now time for the region to support the Cuban people.

Pan-Africanist Saa-Ankh Clarke also made a passionate plea during the launch.